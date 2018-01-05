VIDEO: Store clerk wrestles gun away from robbery suspect in San Diego

SAN DIEGO - A California store clerk disarmed a robbery suspect and the takedown was caught on surveillance video, according to NBC affiliate KNSD.

San Diego police released the video of the incident which happened Dec. 13.

The clerk tried to prevent two women from the leaving the store because he suspected they had stolen merchandise. A physical altercation ensued when one of the women refused to show the clerk what was in their bags.

One of the women pulled out a loaded .22 caliber revolver and pointed it at the clerk’s head.

The clerk grappled on the floor with the armed woman and wrenched the gun away from her.

The woman then refused to leave until her gun was returned. The clerk refused and the woman walked away from the store.



