VIDEO: Surveillance footage shows Westland SMART bus burglary culprits

WESTLAND, Mich. - Police are requesting the public's assistance in identifying two people who stole multiple video screens from Nankin Transit SMART buses.

According to authorities, Westland Police are attempting to identify the suspects shown in the video above because of their suspected involvement in June 19 burglaries from Nankin Transit SMART buses. The larcenies occurred just before 5 a.m. at the Jefferson Barnes Community Vitality Center located on Dorsey Street.

One of the burglars is described as a white man, approximately 17 to 25 years old with a thin build and short, brown hair. The other culprit is described as a white woman wearing a red T-shirt and a light blue hooded sweatshirt.

The two climbed a fence into the parking lot, where the buses were parked at night, and stole multiple monitors that are used for the buses' backup camera systems.

Anyone who is able to identify either culprit or who has any information regarding the burglaries is asked to call the Westland Police Department at 734-467-7914.

