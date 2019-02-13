VIDEO: Thieves use tool to steal rent checks worth thousands from Madison Heights drop box

MADISON HEIGHTS, Mich. - Two men were caught on video using some sort of tool to break into a Madison Heights drop box and steal several rent checks worth thousands of dollars, police said.

Surveillance video shows the men walking up to the Madison Oaks Residential Housing Community office at 3:09 a.m. Feb. 3.

You can see the surveillance footage in the video above.

They broke into the community drop box using a tool to reach in and pull out at least four rent checks, according to authorities. The checks were valued at over $3,000, police said.

No damage was done to the drop box, officials said.

One man was described as 25 to 35 years old, 5 feet, 9 inches to 6 feet tall with a medium build. He was wearing a white coat with a hood, a baseball cap, jeans, a light-colored belt and light-colored boots.

The other man was described as 25 to 35 years old, 5 feet, 10 inches to 6 feet, 2 inches tall with a medium build. He was wearing a two-toned zip-up hooded sweatshirt, a light-colored knit cap and newer two-toned athletic shoes.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the Madison Heights Police Department at 248-585-2100.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.