VIDEO: Tornado touches down in Shiawassee County, rips roof off house

SHIAWASSEE COUNTY, Mich. - The National Weather Service confirmed a tornado touched down in Vernon, Michigan on Thursday evening.

Vernon is in Shiawassee County. The video available above was shared on Facebook and shows the tornado and some of the damage it left behind.

Local 4 viewer Joey Stinson shared the video.

