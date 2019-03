ST. CLAIR SHORES, Mich. - A driver escaped uninjured after their van caught fire at a gas station, according to police.

Surveillance video shows them pulling into the gas station at 8 Mile Road and Harper Avenue. The car was already smoking.

Video shows the person appearing to try to put the fire out with a fire extinguisher, but it doesn't take long before the van is engulfed in flames.

Police are investigating.

