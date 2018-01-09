VIDEO: Westland police seek help identifying alleged coat thief

WESTLAND, Mich. - Police are asking for the public's assistance in identifying a man sought in the theft of several coats and jackets.

According to authorities, the culprit was caught on surveillance cameras stealing multiple coats from the JCPenney Store inside the Westland Mall on Dec. 8.

He is described as being approximately 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighing 200 pounds.

If anyone recognizes the man or has information pertaining to this crime, they are asked to call Westland at 734-467-3179.

