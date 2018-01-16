Surveillance Video: Westland police finds package thief

WESTLAND, MI - Police have identified a suspect wanted for stealing a package after posting surveillance video of the theft to social media.

According to authorities, on Dec. 21, a woman, approximately 20 to 30 years old with glasses and dark colored hair stole a package off a resident's porch in the 39100 block of Hayward Drive.

Video of the theft is available below.

Westland Police Detectives thank everyone who shared the video and submitted tips that led to the woman's arrest.

