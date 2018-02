WHITE LAKE TOWNSHIP, Mich. - White Lake Township police released video of an officer who helped a man choking on food at a restaurant.

A woman identified as Officer Snow was eating with her family at the Leo's in White Lake Township when another customer started to choke, police said.

Snow ran over to the man and performed the Heimlich maneuver, dislodging the food. Police said she saved his life.

You can see video below.

