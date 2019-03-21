Vietnam veteran awarded military medals

WESTLAND, Mich. - A man who served the United States in the Vietnam War is now serving students in Metro Detroit as an assistant superintendent.

On Thursday, an honor guard formed inside Westland's Harris-Kehrer VFW Post 3323 for former Army Specialist Stephen Kelly.

In 1968, he was a MP and served during the Tet offensive. Like most of his fellow soldiers he doesn't like to talk about what he witnessed during the war.

As a married man with an infant son, back then, the medals didn't mean much to him.

Sen. Gary Peters, D-Mich, did some legwork to get the Pentagon to find out what medals Kelly earned.

Those medals include Meritorius Service, Good Conduct and the overseas Hazardous Duty award. He was presented with the medals during a ceremony Thursday.

