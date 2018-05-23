Vietnam veteran won $150,000 Powerball prize in Lansing

LANSING, Mich. - Ernest Spagnuolo, 71, won $150,000 Powerball prize last weekend in Lansing.

Spagnuolo matched four numbers plus the Powerball in Saturday's drawing. This prize would normally be $50,000, but he added the Power Play option, which triples the prize, resulting in his $150,000 prize. The winning ticket was bought at Gorman’s Food Market, located at 2800 North Grand River Avenue in Lansing.

“I checked my ticket online and saw I won $150,000, but I didn’t believe it. I signed the ticket just in case I had a winner, and yelled for my son to come check my ticket," Spagnuolo said. “Once I realized it was real, I started thinking about how to spend it. Winning means I can go to the Vietnam Veterans Association Reunion in North Carolina this September.”

Along with taking a trip, Spagnuolo plans to pay some bills and enjoy some camping and fishing this summer.

“I’m still giddy and in the clouds about winning! My wife passed away recently, and I know she was looking out for me on this,” Spagnuolo said.

