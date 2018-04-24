VIEW HERE: Wayne County road construction projects planned for 2018 season

DETROIT - Wayne County’s Department of Public Services announced Tuesday its list of capital improvement road projects for the 2018 season.

The county will start 32 road construction projects and conduct 34 maintenance projects covering primary and local roads, totaling just less than $60 million.

That's up from the $30 million the county planned to spend last year.

Major work outlined includes:

Resurfacing of West Outer Drive in Detroit from McNichols to Schaefer

Resurfacing on Warren Road at Beck and Canton Center

Concrete pavement reconstruction job at Sibley Road at Telegraph to Racho roads

The county said motorists will be alerted of each road improvement project with new stationed signage and the full list on the Wayne County website.

"It’s been a tough and frustrating winter, particularly for motorists. Now that temperatures are starting to warm, we are eager to get construction season projects underway to improve our roads and parks," said Beverly Watts, Wayne County Department of Public Services Director. "We will continue to work hard and maximize the dollars provided to improve our county’s infrastructure."

Mowing, sweeping, tree removal

The county also will announce the heavy road maintenance projects and mowing, sweeping and tree removal schedules which are expected to begin in early May and conclude by October. The road maintenance projects are expected to impact 20 communities throughout Wayne County. The Roads Division said it will have 60 seasonal workers to support the completion of the maintenance work.

Capital improvement projects

The Wayne County Parks division will have 13 capital improvement projects this year including in Trenton’s Elizabeth Park Greenway a new paved pathway, fishing platforms, ADA accessible kayak launch and shoreline restoration. Also in Hines Park at Hawthorn Ridge, a bike park is planned to serve as an extension of the recently constructed bike trails. The projects will total nearly $6 million.

Wayne County’s construction season runs through the end of November.

Here's the full Wayne County Construction Season 2018 Guide:

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.