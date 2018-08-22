Viewing is today for Wayne County sergeant killed in Westland hit-and-run

Wayne County Sheriff's Sgt. Lee Smith was killed while jogging in Hines Park on Aug. 14, 2018.

WESTLAND, Mich. - Funeral arrangements have been announced for a Wayne County sheriff's sergeant who was killed in a hit-and-run crash while jogging at Hines Park in Westland.

Public visitation for Sgt. Lee Eric Smith will be held Wednesday from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Swanson Funeral Home, located at 14751 West McNichols Road in Detroit.

Funeral services will be Thursday, with a family hour beginning at 10 a.m. and a funeral service at 11 a.m. at Greater Grace Temple, located at 23500 West Seven Mile Road in Detroit.

The interment will be at Detroit Memorial Park West Cemetery in Redford.

Smith struck while jogging

Smith was jogging Tuesday in Westland when he was struck by a black Buick Enclave, the driver of which fled the scene.

The Wayne County Sheriff's Department won't speculate, but officials are investigating whether Smith was targeted due to his involvement in a high-profile case.

"I pray to God that Lee is looking down, and (I hope) he could see the department," Deputy Reserve Officer Lou Ferris said.

Deputies and friends shared a poignant moment and a private prayer to pay their respects at a growing memorial for Smith.

"I wish he knew how many people cared for him," Ferris said.

Police said the driver who struck Smith dragged him about 50 yards before taking off.

"For somebody to do this to him -- it wasn't supposed to happen," Ferris said.

Suspected driver arrested

Westland police made an arrest Thursday after a massive manhunt for the driver who fatally struck Smith.

A 47-year-old Detroit man was arrested in Garden City. Shortly afterward, police recovered a 2012 Buick Enclave in Inkster that's believed to be the vehicle that struck Smith.

Wayne County Sheriff Benny Napoleon said tips from the public, technology and dedicated police officers came together for the arrest.

"With technology, we knew the net was closing in," Napoleon said.

Smith was in charge of both the motor and mounted units for the Wayne County Sheriff's Department, where he worked for more than 25 years.

He put in for his retirement shortly before his was killed.

"His idea to retire was to go out on top," Ferris said. "This was not the way."

