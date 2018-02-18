Vigil held after family members found dead in apparent triple murder-suicide

KEEGO HARBOR, Mich. - A neighborhood in Keego Harbor came together after police said a mother killed her husband and two adult children, and then fatally shot herself.

The bodies were discovered just after 8 a.m. Friday.

Many drivers slowed down as they passed the home. Neighbors consoled one another as they lit candles and placed bouquets at a growing memorial for the Stuart family.

Some neighbors didn't know the Stuarts personally, but said it was important to have a vigil in their memory.

Early Friday morning, Keego Harbor police were called to the home on Cass Lake Road near Orchard Lake. A concerned relative had requested a welfare check and met officers there.

When police entered the home, they found four bodies -- Daniel Stuart, 47, and his wife, Lauren Stuart, 45, and their two children, Steven, 27, and Bethany, 24. All had been shot, and the handgun was found in the home.

Police said the mother killed her family and then shot herself.

The motive remains unclear. Anyone with information is asked to contact authorities at 248-682-3030.

