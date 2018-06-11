Vigil held at Warren Mott High School for 20-year-old man found dead in Osmun Lake

WARREN, Mich. - A vigil for Emilio Valdez was held Sunday night at Warren Mott High School.

RELATED: Man found shot, dead in Pontiac lake identified; death being investigated as homicide

Valdez, whose body was found in Osmun Lake in Pontiac, had graduated from the high school.

Authorities said Valdez's death is being investigated by Oakland County Sheriff's deputies as a homicide.

Deputies were called around 3:39 p.m. Thursday to Stanley Park, where a woman said her son and his cousin had discovered bloody clothing while fishing in Osmun Lake.

Deputies said they discovered what appeared to be a blood trail and drag marks leading from the benches to the dock.

There is no information about a possible suspect.

An autopsy is pending.

Watch Mara MacDonald's report from 11 p.m. Thursday:

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.