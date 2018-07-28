Vigil held for 15-year-old boy killed in hit-and-run collision on Detroit's northeast side

DETROIT - It’s been a week since 15-year old Jerry Grasty Jr. was killed in a hit-and-run.

His family and friends held a prayer vigil at the same spot of that fatal accident. About 100 people met at the intersection of 7 Mile Road and Caldwell Street.

They burned candles to honor the life of Jerry.

"My son touched all of these people, in some way, shape and form," said Shelia Grasty.

About 100 people stood beside Grasty on Friday night in support of her son.

"Right now, I need this love and support," Grasty said. "I really need this love and support. They hurt like I hurt."

Grasty told Local 4 it’s a hurt she couldn’t bear until now.

"Actually, today is the first day that I drove or even came right here, to know that my boy laid in this ground," she said.

It’s been a week, since her son was hit and killed at the intersection of 7 Mile Road and Caldwell Street. Police said someone driving a black SUV, hit Jerry and didn’t stop.

"To know that she wasn’t willing to get out her car and just check on my son is heartless. If you would have stayed and helped my son, I would have been OK," Grasty said. "I would have been able to forgive you."

There will be a viewing Thursday from 4 to 8 p.m. and Friday from 4 to 7 p.m. at Compassion Funeral Home at 21551 Fenkell Avenue.

The funeral will be held Aug. 4 at 11 a.m. at Faithway United Ministries, 5047 Chene St.

