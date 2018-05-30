Vigil held for 16-year-old boy who drowned while swimming with friends in Oakland County

OXFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich. - A few days have passed since a 16-year-old boy drowned while swimming with his friends in Oakland County, but the loss is still weighing heavily on the community.

The love and support from classmates have helped Lafrance Marshall's family, and they gathered on the beach Tuesday night to remember him and raise awareness about water safety.

"It's been a rough few days, but the love from all you kids keeps me going every day," said Lafrance's mother, Rhonda Hunter. "Y'all show me that I raised a good son and he was a good person."

Lafrance was at Clear Lake in Oxford Township with his friends when they decided to try to swim all the way across the lake around 7:20 p.m. Sunday, according to authorities. Lafrance started struggling about 50 feet from shore, and he went underwater.

"It's nobody's fault," Hunter said. "It was just his time to go. It's your time to go. God has the final say."

His family and classmates said they wish they had more time.

"He's one of the only people you can just hang out with and have the best time ever," close friend Solan Lewis said. "He was just so outgoing."

The crowd gathered with candles to show Lafrance's family how much the young man impacted them. His father said the support has been beyond comforting.

"It makes me feel good to know he was raised right," Lafrance Marshall Sr. said. "A lot of kids came up and said they had problems in school and he helped them out ... It's a good feeling."

Lafrance was a great swimmer, but the current was too strong. His family doesn't want another parent to feel their pain, so they met near the water.

"This all happened, and it's unfortunate," Marshall Sr. said. "But maybe we can save some other kids' lives. That's what we're hoping for."

