Vigil held for Dearborn teen who died falling from hotel balcony on vacation

DEARBORN, Mich. - Friends and family gathered Sunday night to remember Ahmed Altaii, a 19-year-old from Dearborn who died in Cancun, Mexico, on Saturday night.

ORIGINAL STORY: Dearborn teen dies on spring break in Cancun after falling from balcony

The community is in disbelief over the loss of the young man. About 100 people showed up for the vigil, held at Ford Field Park in Dearborn at 8 p.m.

"He made us all happy," said friend Ayman Mustafa. "A lot of people are still in shock that he's gone. We wish he could still be with us today."

Mustafa met Altaii playing football at Fordson High School in Dearborn. Altaii graduated in 2017.

The Mexican Municipal Secretariat of Public Security and Transit said Altaii was on vacation with his girlfriend when he fell from his hotel room's balcony on the seventh floor.

Grief counselors will be on hand at Fordson High School for grieving students.

Friends of Altaii have set up a GoFundMe to help the family with funeral costs. You can donate here.

