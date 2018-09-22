Vigil held for father killed in shooting at River Park Apartments in Ecorse

ECORSE, Mich. - Friends and family gathered to remember Dino Cortez Martin, who was killed Sunday morning.

Martin, 30, was shot inside his apartment building after an argument with a neighbor at River Park Apartments near Southfield Road.

Marrissa Ivey had three children with Martin, the youngest being only a month old. Ivey said their children were robbed of their father.

"You couldn’t ask for a better father. He was always there every step of the way," Ivey said. "He was everything to us and to me."

Ivey said telling her children their father died was the hardest thing she's ever done.

Witnesses said Martin was shot in the back of the head. The shooter is still on the loose.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Ecorse Police Department at 313-381-0900.

