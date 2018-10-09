Vigil held for Melvindale man found dead in Ohio

MELVINDALE, Mich. - A vigil was held for a Melvindale man who was reported missing and then found dead in Ohio last week.

Family, friends and community members gathered to remember David Carter, 39. They focused not on how he died, but on how he lived.

A person of interest in Carter's murder is in jail, awaiting charges. A motive in the murder is not known at this time, but police believe the person of interest is the killer. It's not clear if that person acted alone or not.

Investigators have not said how Carter died.

Carter's sister hopes the charges come down soon.

"God's gonna get you. Just like he did for my brother and whatever fate God has for you, I hope it comes to you," Carter's sister said.

