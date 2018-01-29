Vigil held for slain Detroit police Officer Glenn Doss

DETROIT - A vigil was held Monday afternoon to honor the life of Detroit police Officer Glenn Doss.

What happened

Doss, 25, was shot in his head Wednesday when a gunman opened fire on Detroit police in the 5500 block of McDougall Street near East Kirby Street, police said. He was rushed to the hospital in critical condition, and remained in critical condition Thursday during surgeries.

He died Sunday afternoon at the hospital.Doss’ father, who is a police officer himself, the police chief and the mayor spoke out about the tragic incident.

Mayor Mike Duggan said Doss could have worked anywhere as a police officer, but he chose to serve in the city in which he was born.

His loved ones, and the entire DPD family, are now grieving for the immense loss.

"I thank God for the 25 years (I had) to raise such a great young man," his father, Glenn Doss Sr., said.

The heartbroken father and Detroit cop is mourning the loss of his son with fellow officers, loved ones and the entire city.

"He loved the job and died doing what he loved, and I can live with that," Doss Sr. said.

On Wednesday, Doss Jr. was shot in the head while sitting in the passenger seat of his squad car.

Doss Jr. and his partner, Samuel Anderson, were responding to a domestic violence call. Police said when the pair got to the home on the east side, the shooter was standing outside waiting.

As Anderson rushed Doss Jr. to the hospital, he radioed others on the way.

"(He) called and warned other police cars of a shooter. He avoided further loss of life," Doss Sr. said.

"Even with what happened, I’m still ambitious and courageous in the job," Anderson said.

Doss Jr. had only been on the force for two years and just had a baby boy.

"I ask you all to pray," his father said.

"He is an American hero," DPD Chief James Craig said of Doss Jr.

Decharlos Brooks, 43, who was taken into custody for the shooting, was arraigned Saturday. He is charged with multiple counts of felony firearms, resisting and obstructing, and assault with intent to murder. Those charges are expected to be upgraded following Doss’ death.

Funeral information

Visitation:

O.H. Pye, III Funeral Home 17600 Plymouth Road Detroit, MI 48227

Thursday, February 1, 2018

5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Services to be held at:

Greater Grace Church

23500 West Seven Mile Road

Detroit, Michigan 48219

Family Hour: Friday, Feb. 2, 2018 at 10 a.m.

Service: Friday, Feb. 2, 2018 at 11 a.m.

Floral tributes will be accepted at the funeral home on Thursday, February 2, 2018. Condolences may be sent to the website at www.pyefuneralhome.com.

