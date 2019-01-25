Vigil held on 1-year anniversary of shooting that killed Detroit police Officer Glenn Doss

DETROIT - Detroit police Officer Glenn Doss Jr. was responding to a call one year ago Thursday when he was met with gunfire.

Doss spent several days in the hospital, but he died of the injuries he suffered.

Family, friends and officers gathered Thursday evening to remember the fallen officer.



"I'm just blessed and thankful that many people's lives my son has touched, and I'm thankful a year later, people are still coming out and showing love to him and my family," said Glenn Doss Sr., Glenn Doss Jr.'s father and fellow Detroit police officer.

The fallen officer left behind a son, who is now 2. Glenn Doss Sr. said he will make sure his grandson knows the true hero his father was.

