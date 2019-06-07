Vigil held to honor Detroit police officer fatally shot in Garden City home

DETROIT - A crowd gathered Friday to remember a Detroit police officer who was fatally shot in her Garden City home.

Sgt. Elaine Williams was off duty when police say she was shot and killed by Eddie Johnson Jr. in the 200 block of Belton Street on Monday at 11:45 p.m. Police said Williams and Johnson were domestic partners.

Johnson is facing a first-degree murder charge and a felony firearm charge.

Nearly 100 people attended a vigil at the 6th Precinct in Williams' honor. She leaves behind two sons, 12 and 5.

"These people really loved my sister. Everywhere she went, she was loved," Wanda Stewart said.

Williams was a third-year sergeant with the Detroit Police Department.

