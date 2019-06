DETROIT - A crowd gathered Wednesday on Detroit's west side to remember a mother who was killed by a hit-and-run driver while riding her bicycle.

Between 8:30 and 9:30 p.m. June 1, police believe Sheila Jett was riding eastbound on Schoolcraft Road between Bentler and Westbrook streets when she was hit and left to die.

See the vigil in the video above.

