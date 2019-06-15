Vigil to be held tonight for victim of Detroit serial killer

DETROIT - The friends and family of Tammy Jones, one of three woman killed by a suspected serial killer in Detroit, are preparing for a vigil tonight.

Police are investigating a possible new victimin the case.

Deborah Reynolds has been missing for months. Last year Reynolds was seen in public with Deangelo Martin, the suspected serial killer. Her remains were found wrapped in a sheet under a couch inside the vacant home where Martin was living just off of Woodward Avenue south of 8 Mile Road.





