Vine star, comedian DC Young Fly performing at Punch Line Comedy Lounge this weekend

DC Young Fly is performing at Punchline Comedy Lounge in Southfield from Friday, June 1 to Sunday, June 3.

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. - A star on the short-lived app Vine is performing standup comedy at a popular club this weekend.

DC Young Fly has standup comedy performances slated for Saturday and Sunday at the Punch Line Comedy Lounge -- 29555 Northwestern Highway in Southfield.

The Atlanta, Georgia native, whose real name is John Whitfield, got his claim to fame through six-second videos on Vine. He is also known for his appearances on MTV's Wild n' Out, hosted by Nick Cannon. He has also hosted MTV's TRL.

He made his film debut in "Almost Christmas," which stars Danny Glover, Omar Epps, Gabrielle Union and Kimberly Elise.

Tickets for his Sunday show are sold out, and only general seating tickets are available for his Saturday show, which go for $30 and may be purchased here.

