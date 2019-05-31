Virginia Beach police: Shooter in custody, multiple injuries reported at municipal center

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - Police in Virginia said there was an active shooter situation at a municipal center in Virginia Beach and that a suspect is in custody.

Police believe only one shooter was involved. Multiple injuries have been reported.

ACTIVE SHOOTER SITUATION-municipal center, building 2. Multiple injuries. At this time it is believed that only 1 shooter, and they have been taken into custody. More to follow — Virginia Beach PD (@VBPD) May 31, 2019

