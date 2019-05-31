News

Virginia Beach police: Shooter in custody, multiple injuries reported at municipal center

Police believe only 1 shooter involved

By Kayla Clarke

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - Police in Virginia said there was an active shooter situation at a municipal center in Virginia Beach and that a suspect is in custody.

Police believe only one shooter was involved. Multiple injuries have been reported.

 

