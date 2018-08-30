Virginia schools order lockable pouches for students phones to deter distraction in class

A school district in Virginia is getting creative to get students off their phones during math class.

The Roanoke school board unanimously approved a pilot program for all math classes at William Fleming and Patrick Henry high schools on Tuesday.

The district ordered 700 lockable pouches from the company Yondr, costing more than $13,000.

The Yondr pouches have been utilized at concert venues or shows that have a no phone policy.

Comedians Dave Chappelle and Chris Rock, as well as Detroit rocker Jack White, have all used Yondr pouches at their shows recently.

Students at the Roanoke high schools will be required to put their phone in the pouch when they get to class.

The pouch will remain magnetically locked until the teacher unlocks it.

The district hopes it will cut down distractions in the classroom.

