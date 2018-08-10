Voting problems anger people, officials during Michigan primary election

OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. - Voters and officials are angry after issues Tuesday during the primary election.

The turnout led to ballot shortages and long lines at many polling locations, especially in Oakland County. Voters in several Oakland County communities reported polling problems.

Oakland County's 26th Precinct got about 400 more voters than expected, and that led to long waits as they ran out of ballots several times.

Wayne County experienced issues with results changing on the night of the election, with no results showing at one point. Polling place issues were also reported in Detroit.

