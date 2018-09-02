Walk4Friendship event held in West Bloomfield

WEST BLOOMFIELD, Mich. - Walk4Friendship held its annual community walk in West Bloomfield Sunday, raising money and awareness for The Friendship Circle, a nonprofit organization for individuals with special needs.

Walk4Friendship began with an opening ceremony followed by a 1-mile family walk. Upon reaching the finish line, walkers enjoyed a post-walk celebration with entertainment, activities, food and more.

