Walled Lake Central High School student suspended after alleged Snapchat threat

WALLED LAKE, Mich. - A student at Walled Lake Central High School has been suspended indefinitely after he allegedly made a threat toward another student via Snapchat.

Police said the threat was made Thursday, and the student who sent the Snapchat was removed from school.

Oakland County deputies don't believe the threat was credible. They said no students were in danger.

"Any and all students who make verbal statements or online posts related to school violence will be prosecuted to the full extent of the law and the maximum limits of our Student Code of Conduct," Walled Lake Consolidated School District spokesperson Judy Evola said in a letter to parents. "Safety is of the utmost importance in Walled Lake Schools, and we are committed to reporting, investigating, and communicating each incident and prosecuting to the full extent of the law. To that end, this case has been sent to the Oakland County prosecutors office."

The student remains suspended indefinitely, school officials said.

