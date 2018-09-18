Walled Lake residents pack City Council meeting to oppose tax hike for road repairs

WALLED LAKE, Mich. - A Walled Lake City Council meeting was packed Monday as homeowners came to speak out against a new road project that could double their taxes.

So many residents attended the meeting that they had to listen through opened windows.

At issue was the outdated infrastructure in their neighborhood. The water line was build in the 1940s and is in desperate need of repair.

"The water will be fixed and that will be done, but that's at the cost of the city," Mayor Linda Ackley said.

City officials are considering doing a special tax assessment for a certain subdivision only to pay for the roads. It's an assessment that could add an additional $2,000 a year to their property taxes.

"You want us to do the roads that could have been fixed a lot cheaper in the '80s," a resident said. "It could have been back then, but now you want to charge me $2,000."

The repairs have been pushed to the back burner by the city for many administrations. Homeowners quested why there wasn't a long-term plan and believe the city should pay for the road that any and everyone can utilize, not just the subdivision.

Ackley acknowledged nothing is off the table at this point.

