BLOOMFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. - A man said his wallet was stolen from his truck during the Woodward Dream Cruise in Bloomfield Township.

Police were called to the 42000 block of Woodward Avenue on Aug. 18. The truck owner said someone had shattered the door window and stole his wallet while he was at the Dream Cruise.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Bloomfield Township Police Department at 248-433-7755.

