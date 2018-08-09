Wanted sex offender, in U.S. illegally, arrested in Detroit

DETROIT - A convicted sex offender, in the U.S. illegally, was arrested after trying to enter a Detroit church.

U.S. Border Patrol agents worked with Detroit police to arrest Yemaneh Gebremedhin, 53, of Eritrea. The church did not let Gebremedhin enter because of his criminal sexual background; workers there contacted police.

According to U.S. Customs and Border Protection, Gebremedhin was convicted in 2015 of gross sexual imposition and has an active warrant for his arrest out of Ohio for failure to register as a sex offender. He was ordered to leave the United States in June of 2016 and he failed to comply with that order.

Gebremedhin was processed and extradited to the Cuyahoga County Sheriff's Department in Ohio. Immigration and Customs Enforcement's Enforcement and Removal Operations will take custody of him once criminal proceedings are finished in Cuyahoga County.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.