Warning issued about utility worker impostors after man tries to enter home in Ypsilanti Township

YPSILANTI TOWNSHIP, Mich. - The Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Office issued a warning after a man who said he was from a cable company attempted to gain access to a woman's Ypsilanti home Wednesday.

According to authorities, the homeowner said a man came to her house in the 5900 block of Willowbridge Road about 5:30-6 p.m. and said he needed to repair her cable box. He insisted going inside, but he left after she repeatedly wouldn't let him inside.

Authorities said he left in a white full-size van, which had utility company signs on the side that appeared to be magnetic decals.

The man is described as black. He is about 30 years old, about 5 feet 8 inches to 6 feet tall and weighs about 200 pounds. He was wearing a white utility company shirt and blue pants.

The case remains under investigation. Residents are reminded to beware of people impersonating utility workers.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Sheriff's Office confidential tip line at 734-973-7711 or the Crime Stoppers anonymous tip line at 1-800-SPEAK-UP (1-800-773-2587).

