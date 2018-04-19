Warning issued after mail thieves target Oakland County communities for more than 5 months

FRANKLIN, Mich. - Mail thieves have hit some Oakland County communities so hard that police are urging residents to not place outgoing mail in their mailboxes.

Since November, thieves have targeted Franklin, Bingham Farms and Beverley Hills. Mail carriers have reported signs of theft to Franklin police.

Franklin police Detective Sgt. Mike Bastianelli said police believe thieves are looking for fast cash, but other problems can occur when checks are duplicated and victims lose money from their bank accounts.

"Sometimes the victims don't know that their mail is gone," Bastianelli said.

Beverley Hills resident Anita Evans said she now takes her mail to the Southfield post office after mail was stolen. Evans, a postal inspector in Detroit, was shocked when mail was stolen from the home where she has lived for 51 years.

"We strongly encourage our residents and other residents to take your mail directly to the post office especially if you have checks and sensitive information that's going out," Bastianelli said.

