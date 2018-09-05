Warrant issued for arrest of suspect in killing of father of four

The suspect, Deontez Lamar Reese, is being sought by police for the murder of Maurice Campbell, a father of four children.

DETROIT, Mich. - A warrant has been issued for a suspect wanted in the killing of Maurice Campbell, a father of four children shot on June 21.

The murder happened around 6:45 p.m. near Woodward on Detroit's west side.

Campbell, 33, was sitting in a silver-colored, midsize vehicle with his child’s mother when a person approached and fired shots, killing him. The suspect, Deontez Lamar Reese, is described as a black man, 5 feet, 9 inches tall, with a medium build and a dark complexion.

Crime Stoppers of Michigan is offering a cash reward of up to $2,500 for information that leads to an arrest.

If you have any information on the killing call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP or visit www.1800speakup.org.

