Warren hotel evacuated after smoke filled 2nd, 3rd floors

WARREN, Mich. - More than 100 guests had to evacuate from the Extended Stay Hotel in Warren on Thursday morning after smoke filled the second and third floors.

One of the guests said he woke up to firefighters yelling in the hallway to get out of the building.

Firefighters said an electrical fire started in a vent on the third floor and smoke spread throughout the building.

Guests staying at the hotel have been offered rooms at another Extended Stay in Sterling Heights.

