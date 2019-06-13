Warren man accused of swerving at vehicle with 2 women, 2 children inside, pointing gun at victims

DETROIT - A Warren man is accused of swerving at a vehicle with two women and two children inside and pointing a gun at the victims.

Michigan State Police troopers were called around 10 p.m. June 2 to the area of southbound I-75 and Eight Mile Road in Detroit.

Officials said Jeffrey Ali Zaidi, 40, of Warren, was driving aggressively and swerving at the victims' vehicle. He then pulled out a handgun and pointed it at the victims, according to authorities.

The front seat passenger in the victims' vehicle got Zaidi's license plate before he fled, police said.

Zaidi was identified and police took him into custody. Officials said they recovered numerous firearms while serving a search warrant.

Zaidi is charged with two counts of felonious assault with a dangerous weapon, brandishing a firearm in public and two felony firearms violations.

He is being held at the Wayne County Jail in lieu of $35,000 bail.

