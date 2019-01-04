Warren man arrested by Roseville police is reportedly serial bank robber

ROSEVILLE, Mich. - Police arrested a 57-year-old man Thursday morning in Roseville for his potential involvement in a bank robbery.

According to authorities, at about 11:30 a.m., the man entered the Fifth Third Bank, located in the 25900 block of Gratiot Avenue, and handed the clerk a note claiming he had a gun and demanding money. No gun was seen during the bank robbery.

The man exited the bank, left the area and was found by police at a home on Dresden Street in Detroit, where officers entered the home with a warrant and placed the suspect under arrest.

The man was taken into custody and is detained at the Roseville Police Department.

Police believe the man could be responsible for multiple bank robberies in Macomb County.

The Roseville Police Department is investigating with the Macomb County branch of the FBI to determine when and where arraignment will occur.

The investigation is ongoing.