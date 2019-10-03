Warren man charged with murder in shooting over 'past incident'

DETROIT - A Warren man has been charged with murder in connection with the shooting of a 22-year-old man during an argument over a "past incident," officials said.

Shawn Knox, 24, is charged with second-degree murder, firearms possession by a felon and two felony firearm violations in connection with the death of Alphonzo Chapman.

Police said the men got into an argument about a "past incident" around 11:50 p.m. Aug. 10 in the 14000 block of Hampshire Street on Detroit's east side.

Knox pulled out a gun and fired several shots at Chapman, according to authorities. Chapman died from a gunshot wound to the chest, medical officials said.

Knox was arraigned Wednesday at 36th District Court and is being held without bail.

A probable cause conference is scheduled for Oct. 15, and a preliminary examination is scheduled for Oct. 22.

