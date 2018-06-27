Warren mayor Jim Fouts: 'I'm available 24/7 but NOT when I'm jogging'

The mayor of Michigan's third-largest city has a message for residents: If he's jogging, do not disturb.

Warren Mayor Jim Fouts felt a need to get the message out on Facebook Tuesday after a resident complained that he didn't speak to her while jogging.

Fouts says he didn't recognize her and typically listens to radio or takes calls on his mobile phone when he's exercising.

Fouts says he's "available 24/7 but NOT when I'm jogging." He says some residents believe he's "obligated" to stop and talk.

Fouts is in his 70s, and he says he's trying to keep his heart in good shape. He's been mayor of Warren since 2008.

Here's what he posted to his Facebook page:

Clarification on my daily jogging. When I'm exercising I am trying to stay fit and that means not stopping so that I get a complete cardio exercise for my heart. If I stop then I must start all over again. So I cannot stop to visit or even talk to someone. Please understand that, if I jog by you and don't stop to talk. I'm available 24/7 but NOT when I'm jogging. Apparently some seem to think I'm obligated to stop and talk and that is not the case. Allow me time to jog without the encumbrance of stopping.

That is the ONLY time I ask for your understanding and cooperation. Thanks! I do jog twice a day for about 45 minutes each time. I had a woman who stopped by my office today and was extremely angry with me because I did not recognize her and did not stop to speak with her as I jogged. I have previously spoken with her several times and her issue is a federal issue involving the U.S. Post Office and NOT a city issue. She has been told the same by City Attorney Ethan Vinson but is angry and not interested in that important fact. She has yelled at my staff and the city attorney's office staff as well.

*I have never personally met her in person and so I cannot be charged with not recognizing her while jogging as she has said. And when I'm jogging I'm not looking at other people just listening to my cell phone either public radio or residents that contact me on my cell phone. IT'S NOT MY INTENTION TO OFFEND ANY WARREN RESIDENT WHO WANTS TO TALK TO ME.

