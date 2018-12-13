Warren mayor says family will not be fined $1,000 per day due to Christmas lights display

WARREN, Mich. - A Warren family is facing a $1,000 daily fine from the city after inspectors found a violation in its Christmas lights display.

Families are flocking to "Christmas on Eiffel Avenue" in Warren for a dazzling display of lights put on by the neighbors.

Just a few blocks away, a mother of four, Heather Goode, is finding she has to fight to keep up her lights. City inspectors went to her home twice this month to inspect the display her husband assembled.

"Don't mess with my decorations," Goode said. "I'm done. We need to get answers. Stop saying there are problems."

On Wednesday, a letter from the city told the family its lights over the sidewalk are a violation. Goode was ordered to take down the lights or be fined $1,000 per day.

Goode put the ticket on Facebook, and residents were angry.

Mayor Jim Fouts saw the issue and said he's taking heat for it. He said no tickets will be issued for holiday displays.

"I am all about Christmas, not what happened last night," Fouts said.

