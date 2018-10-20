Warren neighborhood comes together to help after tree demolishes home

WARREN, Mich. - DTE reported high that winds left 35,000 homes without power Saturday.

There was hail in Ann Arbor and a downed power line in Garden City after the storm, but on Fairfield Street in Warren, a neighborhood had to handle a big fallen tree.

"You just got to be thankful for who you live around," said Pat Breen. "It always works out for the better."

Breen and Lisa Wormlight were out picking pumpkins when when a neighbor called them.

"They were like, 'Yeah. A tree fell on your house,'" Wormlight said.

They rushed home to find a group of neighbors ready and eager to help.

"Neighbors that we've never even met on this street yet, have come to help us so we are extremely thankful," Wormlight said.

It turned into a neighborhood clean-up project.

Breen and Wormlight are thankful for their neighbors and families.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.