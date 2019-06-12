Warren pharmacy tech accused of stealing 2,200 Xanax pills by putting them in her pants

WARREN, Mich. - A pharmacy technician from Macomb County is accused of stealing thousands of Xanax pills by putting bottles of them in her pants while working, according to police.

Brahndi Miller works at the Meijer pharmacy at 10 Mile and Schoenherr roads in Warren, police said.

When she was worker, Miller would act as if she was returning stock bottles to shelves, grab bottles of alprazolam and take them to the consultation room, police said. She would then put the bottles in her pants and return to work, according to authorities.

Alprazolam is the generic form of Xanax, which is prescribed to treat anxiety and depression, experts said. Xaxax is highly addictive.

Miller is accused of stealing more than 2,200 alprazolam prescription pills from the pharmacy in three separate incidents between May and June, officials said. All three incidents were caught on the pharmacy's security footage, according to police.

Miller is charged with intent to distribute alprazolam, a four-year felony; obtaining a controlled substance by fraud, a four-year felony; and embezzlement between $200 and $1,000, a one-year misdemeanor.

"Unfortunately, in recent years, the abuse of Xanax has exponentially grown and caused tremendous harm in the community," Macomb County Prosecutor Eric Smith said. "To see someone in a position of trust with such access to dangerous narcotics is a very serious threat to the safety of our residents in the current environment of the prescription drug epidemic."

Miller was arraigned Friday in Warren District Court. She is being held in lieu of $3,500 bail.

