Warren police: 4 men arrested in Detroit in organized car theft ring bust

WARREN, Mich. - Warren police have arrested four men who they say are connected to an organized car theft ring.

Police say the arrests are connected to the theft of between six and eight vehicles in Auburn Hills.

Three of the vehicles have been recovered.

Warren police are calling this an organized car theft ring. All four men arrested are "career criminals," and are currently out on parole. The men were arrested in Detroit, a result of an undercover investigation.

The identities of the suspects have not yet been released.

