Warren police arrest man living off money from selling women for sex, officials say

WARREN, Mich. - Warren police arrested a man with a long criminal history who was living off money from selling women for sex and moving from hotel to hotel to avoid law enforcement, officials said.

Glenn Thomas Hogan, 29, was arrested Thursday at a Warren hotel, police said.

Officials rescued a victim of human trafficking and discovered small amounts of heroin and methamphetamine, according to authorities.

Hogan has outstanding warrants from Atlanta for homicide -- willfully killing with a gun, armed robbery and possession of cocaine.

Investigators said Hogan fled the Atlanta area in December and was living off proceeds from selling women for sex.

He was staying in hotels in and around Metro Detroit to avoid detection from law enforcement, officials said.

Detectives from the Warren Police Department are seeking charges of accepting earnings of a prostitute and prostitution -- pandering. Both charges are 20-year felonies.

Hogan has a long criminal history in Georgia, including armed robberies, dangerous drugs and probation violations, in addition to the homicide warrant, according to authorities.

