Warren police chase ends with crash on Detroit's east side

WARREN, Mich. - A police chase that started in Warren ended with a crash on Detroit’s east side, and four suspects are on the run, officials said.

It was a messy commute for drivers Monday morning, with one driver saying her trip to work was dramatic and dangerous.

“Well, it happened really fast," said said. "I just felt my car kind of spinning a little bit, so I tried to pull it so it would stop.”

That happened just seconds after a high-speed chase ended at the intersection of State Fair Road and Gratiot Avenue. Police started chasing a White Escalade in Warren.

Officials said the suspects are wanted for an attempted carjacking.

From Warren, police chased the truck into Detroit. That’s where the chase ended, but not before several cars were hit along the way.

“The car hit me and, from what I could see, I went forward and it kind of took me backwards, missing a pole," a driver said. "As soon as I stopped, I just kind of looked around and made sure that I was OK and noticed that the passenger side window was smashed in."

