Warren Police Commissioner William Dwyer fires back at lawsuit

WARREN, Mich. - At a news conference Thursday Warren Police Commissioner Bill Dwyer didn't hold back his feelings about a five-figure lawsuit that has been filed against him and the city.

The lawsuit, filed by deputy commissioner Matthew Nichols, claims Nichols was treated unfairly amid an investigation into allegations that he punched a prisoner.

RELATED: Former deputy commissioner files lawsuit against city of Warren, police commissioner

“This lawsuit is a tactic, being used to try and bully the Warren Police Department, to look the other way against deputy commissioner Nichols,” Dwyer said. “I stand I will not be bullied by this lawsuit being filed.”

“Deputy commissioner Nichols' conduct will be fully investigated using our standard internal affairs procedures and you can be assured that I will not be deterred one bit from issuing the right discipline,” Dwyer said.

ORIGINAL STORY: Warren deputy police commissioner on administrative leave pending excessive force investigation

Nichols was suspended without pay. His attorney Jamil Akhtar said that was an unfair move.

“He has lost over $30,000 in pay so far this year,” Akhtar said.

Akhtar said his client has been treated guilty until proven innocent instead of the other way around.

“He admitted during the news conference, that oh yeah, I did take his picture down, I did replace him, I did take his name off the door, but that’s only temporary. Well it’s not temporary,” Akhtar said.

RELATED: Warren deputy police commissioner won't face charges after excessive force investigation

The full lawsuit can be read below:

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.