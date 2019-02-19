Warren police officer accused of sending sexual text messages to 17-year-old girl

WARREN, Mich. - A Warren police officer is on paid administrative leave amid an investigation into inappropriate text messages exchanged with a teenage girl.

An internal investigation is underway at the Warren Police Department. The officer is accused of inappropriately texting a 17-year-old girl.

Police Commissioner BIll Dwyer isn't going on camera yet, but he confirmed the department is investigating. As a result, the officer has been placed on leave since Friday.

The case was brought to the police's attention by the girl's parents, police said.

The girl and the officer allegedly exchanged numbers because the teenager was interested in doing a ride-along and wanted to become a police officer someday.

When the girl texted the officer about shadowing him to learn more about the job, he allegedly sent inappropriate sexual text messages to the girl.

The girl's parents found out and reported the officer, police said.

There's currently no information about the officer. Dwyer said authorities are holding an internal hearing Thursday to determine if the officer will face any disciplinary action.

