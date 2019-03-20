Warren police say break-in suspect crashed car at 8 Mile, Hoover in Detroit

DETROIT - Warren police officers were trying to stop a breaking-and-entering suspect Wednesday night when the driver of a vehicle took off at a high rate of speed.

The vehicle hit another vehicle before ultimately hitting a pole about 11:30 p.m. at 8 Mile and Hoover roads in Detroit. Police said the suspect fled on foot and remains on the loose.

Two other people in the suspect's vehicle were injured. A person in the other car was injured, too. Their conditions are not known.

Warren police are looking for the suspect.

